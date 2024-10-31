Typhoon Kong-rey Wreaks Havoc in Taiwan and Northern Philippines

Typhoon Kong-rey struck Taiwan on Thursday, claiming one life and injuring 205 individuals. The ferocious storm battered the island with strong winds and heavy rains, leading to the suspension of flights and trains and the evacuation of 8,600 residents to shelters.

As the typhoon barreled through Taiwan, parts of Yilan and Hualien counties experienced significant flooding. Despite the adverse weather conditions, many farmers had already harvested their crops in preparation. By Thursday night, the typhoon had weakened slightly as it moved off Taiwan's main island, but it was expected to impact outlying islands.

The storm also left its mark on the northern Philippines, brushing past the province of Batanes. Precautionary evacuations were enforced, but no immediate casualties were reported. Meanwhile, China scaled back its patrols around Taiwan amid the natural disaster.

