Empowering Indigenous Women in Nature Conservation

Women play a key role in protecting biodiversity in Latin America, especially with indigenous communities involved in decision-making at COP16. Despite financial barriers, their leadership remains pivotal. The event showcases the need for better funding for indigenous women's initiatives in environmental conservation efforts.

Updated: 31-10-2024 23:37 IST
Women are central to safeguarding Latin America's vital biodiversity, facing threats from pollution and illegal activities in regions such as the Amazon. At this week's United Nations COP16 nature summit in Cali, they are also significant leaders, participating in high-level political discussions.

Despite their contributions, a report reveals that only a small fraction of international aid directed at women finds its way to indigenous women protecting biodiverse regions. These women, although often overlooked for funding, manage to maintain their conservation efforts effectively.

The conference aims to enhance indigenous participation in biodiversity management decisions, with a hopeful outlook for improved access to conservation funds. Discussions continue on overcoming financial access barriers for indigenous communities, critical for their invaluable environmental stewardship.

