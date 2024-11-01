India Faces Warmest October Since 1901, November to Follow Suit
India recorded its hottest October since 1901, with temperatures 1.23 degrees Celsius above normal. The warmer climate is attributed to lack of western disturbances and easterly winds. IMD predicts above-average temperatures in north-western India and increased rainfall in southern regions during November.
In an unprecedented weather development, India has experienced its warmest October since 1901, with average temperatures rising 1.23 degrees Celsius above the typical norm, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
During a press conference, IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra explained that this unusual warmth can be attributed to the lack of western disturbances and an influx of easterly winds caused by active low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD forecasts that north-western India's temperatures will linger 2-5 degrees above typical levels for the next fortnight, whereas the southern peninsula anticipates above-normal rainfall due to the northeast monsoon.
