Tragedy Unfolds: Ten Elephants Dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a high-level meeting to address the tragic deaths of 10 elephants at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The incidents occurred over three days, with the elephants being found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under the Khitoli range.

In response to this alarming situation, a governmental team led by Minister of State for Forests Dileep Ahirwar has been dispatched to the Umaria district to investigate the fatalities. Additional members include Ashok Barnwal, the additional chief secretary (forest), and Aseem Shrivastava, the head of the state's forest force. Their findings are expected within 24 hours.

The Chief Minister has assured stern measures against those found guilty. The meeting involved key state figures, including Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Rajesh Rajora, the additional chief secretary to the chief minister, ensuring an all-hands-on-deck approach to resolving this critical environmental issue.

