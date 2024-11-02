Spain's Devastating Flash Floods: A National Tragedy

Spain is witnessing its deadliest flash floods in modern history, causing at least 211 deaths in Valencia amid torrential rains. Sadly, dozens remain missing, according to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who announced additional army troops to aid in search and recovery operations.

This incident marks the largest peacetime deployment of Spanish Armed Forces as 5,000 additional troops join the 2,500 already assisting. Described as Europe's worst flood disaster since 1967, the government commits to using all necessary resources until stability is restored.

Volunteers have converged at Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences, the epicenter for relief efforts. Residents in suburb Picanya, devastated by the floods, express urgent need for help and basic amenities. New weather alerts in regions like Balearic Islands highlight ongoing severe weather threats linked to climate change.

