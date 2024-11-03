Spain's Deadliest Flash Floods: A Nation Under Water

Spain is reeling under the impact of its deadliest flash floods in decades, claiming at least 214 lives in the Valencia region. Torrential rains have devastated the area, prompting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to take decisive action.

On Saturday, Sanchez announced a significant increase in military support, deploying an additional 5,000 troops to the already active 2,500 soldiers for search and rescue operations. The tragedy is the worst flood-related disaster in Europe since 1967.

The events have triggered new weather alerts in the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, and Valencia, highlighting the increasing frequency of extreme weather events attributed to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)