Alarm Bells: Unnatural Elephant Deaths Spark Urgent Inquiry in Odisha

Odisha's Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia has directed an investigation into the unnatural deaths of approximately 60 wild elephants. He has ordered a detailed inquiry and called for increased care from forest officials to prevent these incidents. A report is expected within a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move raising concern across conservation circles, Odisha's Forest Minister, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, has demanded a thorough investigation into the unsettling deaths of nearly 60 wild elephants in the state.

Addressing the situation, Singkhuntia communicated with Additional Chief Secretary (Forest), Satyabrat Sahu, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive division-wise inquiry. He has ordered stringent action against any officials found negligent in their duties. A report on the findings is expected within a month.

Describing the situation as alarming, Singkhuntia's statement stressed the state's ongoing efforts to protect wildlife yet highlighted the need for enhanced commitment by forest officials to ensure the elephants' safety through statutory protective measures.

