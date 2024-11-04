Tragic Bus Accident Claims Seven Lives in Uttarakhand

A tragic bus accident claimed the lives of at least seven people in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday. The bus, carrying around 40 passengers, plunged 200 meters into a gorge near Marchula while en route from Garhwal to Kumaon, according to District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with police and SDRF teams on site, and the potential for more casualties as the search and rescue operation continues. So far, seven deaths have been confirmed, and the operation to save others and secure the area is prioritized, stated Pandey.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and directed local authorities to expedite rescue and relief measures. He mentioned that severely injured passengers might be airlifted to ensure timely medical attention. The Chief Minister urged quick and efficient responses from the local administration.

