Lahore Battles Record Smog: Schools Shut, 'Green Lockdown' Imposed

On Monday, dangerously poor air quality compelled authorities in Lahore, Pakistan's cultural capital, to close primary schools for a week, marking a new peak in the city's environmental crisis.

The intensified efforts aim to protect Lahore's 14 million residents, especially children, from respiratory illnesses as the air quality index hit unprecedented levels over the weekend.

Restrictions include mandatory face masks, remote work mandates for 50% of employees, a ban on filterless barbecuing, and limits on motorised rickshaws to curb pollution.

Wedding halls must close by 10 p.m., and authorities are considering artificial rain as a countermeasure.

With the air quality index surpassing 1,000—a national record—and hazardous PM 2.5 levels, the government has also prohibited construction in certain areas and imposed fines on polluting vehicles.

Lahore, once famed for its verdant gardens, now grapples with rapid urbanisation and population growth that leaves scant space for greenery.

