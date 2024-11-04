Left Menu

Eruption Chaos: Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki's Lava Fury Sparks Tragedy

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on Flores Island, Indonesia, erupted late Sunday, resulting in at least 10 deaths and the evacuation of several villages. The eruption spewed volcanic ash and lava, prompting a high alert status. Local authorities declared a state of emergency, anticipating potential flash floods and further volcanic activity.

Updated: 04-11-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:06 IST
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on Flores Island in eastern Indonesia erupted near midnight on Sunday, unleashing deadly plumes of lava and forcing evacuations. At least 10 fatalities have been reported, and several villages have been affected, according to officials who spoke on Monday.

The eruption, which occurred at 11:57 p.m. local time, sent a fiery column of lava, ash, and rocks into the sky. Hadi Wijaya, spokesperson for the Center of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, stated, "The eruption led to a power outage and triggered panic among residents due to subsequent rain and significant lightning." Authorities raised the volcano's alert status to the highest level.

A seven-kilometer exclusion zone has been established, with lava and debris impacting nearby settlements four kilometers away, destroying homes. The local disaster agency announced a state of emergency for 58 days, noting the potential for flash floods and cold lava flows. The nearest airport was temporarily closed, and aid is being coordinated for affected residents.

