Powerful Earthquake Near Tonga Sparks Coastal Evacuations

A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit near Tonga, causing authorities to issue coastal evacuation warnings. The United States Geological Survey reported that the quake struck the South Pacific Ocean at a depth of 237 km. Although no tsunami warning was issued, residents were advised to avoid low-lying areas until further notice.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 153 km west of Neiafu, Tonga's second-largest town. Tonga's National Disaster Risk Management Office urged immediate evacuation to higher ground or inland for those in low-lying areas. The USGS and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre confirmed there was no tsunami threat due to the quake's depth.

Tonga sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a zone known for seismic and volcanic activity. Despite the tremor, no immediate damage was reported, and no threats extended to neighboring New Zealand. The island nation continues to remain vigilant, recalling the deadly tsunami from a volcanic eruption in 2022.