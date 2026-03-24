Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Near Tonga Sparks Coastal Evacuations

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck near Tonga in the South Pacific, triggering coastal evacuations and warnings to avoid low-lying areas. Although no tsunami was expected, residents were urged to stay cautious. The tremor struck at a depth of 237 km, with no immediate reports of damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:37 IST
Powerful Earthquake Near Tonga Sparks Coastal Evacuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit near Tonga, causing authorities to issue coastal evacuation warnings. The United States Geological Survey reported that the quake struck the South Pacific Ocean at a depth of 237 km. Although no tsunami warning was issued, residents were advised to avoid low-lying areas until further notice.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 153 km west of Neiafu, Tonga's second-largest town. Tonga's National Disaster Risk Management Office urged immediate evacuation to higher ground or inland for those in low-lying areas. The USGS and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre confirmed there was no tsunami threat due to the quake's depth.

Tonga sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a zone known for seismic and volcanic activity. Despite the tremor, no immediate damage was reported, and no threats extended to neighboring New Zealand. The island nation continues to remain vigilant, recalling the deadly tsunami from a volcanic eruption in 2022.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026