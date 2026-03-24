Brussels Train Traffic Resumes After Midi Station Evacuation

Brussels train services gradually resumed on Monday evening following an evacuation at Midi station, officials announced. The disruption was caused by the discovery of suspicious bags, occurring a day after the tenth anniversary of deadly terror attacks in the city.

Police and an army bomb-disposal unit inspected the bags, which were ultimately found to pose no threat, according to a spokesperson for Infrabel, the Belgian railway infrastructure manager. Despite the reopening, train traffic remained disrupted for the rest of the day.

The security incident at Brussels' primary train hub triggered a temporary closure impacting connections to major European cities. In a related measure on Monday, soldiers were deployed in Brussels to enhance security for Jewish communities after recent antisemitic attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)