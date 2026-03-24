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Brussels Train Traffic Resumes After Midi Station Evacuation

Brussels train services gradually restarted on Monday evening after the Midi station evacuation due to suspicious bags. The bags were deemed non-threatening, allowing train operations to resume. The incident coincided with heightened security following antisemitic attacks in Belgium and ceremonies honoring the victims of past terrorist attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 01:52 IST
Brussels Train Traffic Resumes After Midi Station Evacuation
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Brussels train services gradually resumed on Monday evening following an evacuation at Midi station, officials announced. The disruption was caused by the discovery of suspicious bags, occurring a day after the tenth anniversary of deadly terror attacks in the city.

Police and an army bomb-disposal unit inspected the bags, which were ultimately found to pose no threat, according to a spokesperson for Infrabel, the Belgian railway infrastructure manager. Despite the reopening, train traffic remained disrupted for the rest of the day.

The security incident at Brussels' primary train hub triggered a temporary closure impacting connections to major European cities. In a related measure on Monday, soldiers were deployed in Brussels to enhance security for Jewish communities after recent antisemitic attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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