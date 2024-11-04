Smog Crisis: Pakistan's Plea for Action Against Transboundary Pollution

Pakistan has accused India of contributing to worsening smog conditions by way of cross-border winds that have plunged Lahore into a severe air quality crisis. The air quality index in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, hit unprecedented levels over the weekend.

The Punjab Environment Protection Department reported that the concentration of PM 2.5, a hazardous particulate matter, approached 450, a figure that threatens public health, particularly affecting children and the elderly. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari called on Indian authorities to take the issue more seriously and urged cooperation between the two countries to address the growing environmental threat.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need for climate diplomacy, indicating plans to reach out to Indian officials to collaboratively tackle the smog issue. Amid this scenario, Lahore's primary schools and institutions for specially-abled children have been temporarily shut down to protect vulnerable populations.

