Fiery Fury: Mount Lewotobi's Destructive Eruption

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Flores Island, Indonesia, erupted with intensity, leaving at least nine dead and prompting the evacuation of thousands. The eruption spewed a mix of lava, ash, and debris, severely impacting local communities and infrastructure.

The disaster management agency revised the death toll to nine after rescuing an individual initially believed dead. Approximately 2,400 residents have taken refuge in temporary shelters, as efforts to rescue and provide aid continue under difficult conditions.

Authorities maintain a high alert level and have expanded the exclusion zone around the volcano, warning residents to refrain from returning due to ongoing volcanic activity. The eruption is the second significant volcanic event in Indonesia within two weeks, underscoring the nation's vulnerability within the 'Ring of Fire.'

