Barcelona Takes Center Stage for MotoGP Finale Amid Tragedy
Barcelona will host the 2024 MotoGP season-ending race after the Valencia Grand Prix was cancelled due to catastrophic floods. The event will determine the championship outcome between Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, showcasing solidarity with the Valencia community during Spain's worst flooding in decades.
Barcelona is set to host the 2024 season-ending MotoGP race from November 15-17, following the cancellation of the Valencia Grand Prix due to catastrophic floods in the region. Officials confirmed the announcement on Tuesday.
With at least 217 casualties and many still missing, these floods mark Spain's worst in decades. The event in Barcelona will be held as a show of solidarity with the affected Community of Valencia.
The race will serve as the championship decider, with a heated competition between Prima Pramac Racing's Spaniard Jorge Martin and Ducati's Italian twice champion Francesco Bagnaia, fresh off his win at the Malaysia Grand Prix.
(With inputs from agencies.)
