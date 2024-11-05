Controversy Over Jamshid Sharmahd's Death: Germany Blames Iran

The German foreign ministry has accused Iran of responsibility in the death of Jamshid Sharmahd, following Iranian state media's report of his passing before an execution scheduled by Tehran.

The German official emphasized on Tuesday that Sharmahd had been abducted and detained in conditions described as inhumane, lacking necessary medical care and a fair trial.

This development sharpens the criticism between Germany and Iran over human rights and judicial proceedings involving dual nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)