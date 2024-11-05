Controversy Over Jamshid Sharmahd's Death: Germany Blames Iran
Germany holds Iran accountable for the death of Jamshid Sharmahd, a dual Iranian-German citizen. Iranian state media claims he died before his expected execution. Germany criticizes Iran for abducting Sharmahd, detaining him under harsh conditions without adequate medical care or a fair trial.
The German foreign ministry has accused Iran of responsibility in the death of Jamshid Sharmahd, following Iranian state media's report of his passing before an execution scheduled by Tehran.
The German official emphasized on Tuesday that Sharmahd had been abducted and detained in conditions described as inhumane, lacking necessary medical care and a fair trial.
This development sharpens the criticism between Germany and Iran over human rights and judicial proceedings involving dual nationals.
