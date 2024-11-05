Left Menu

Cyclopiazonic Acid Found, Elephants' Death Cause Unveiled in Bandhavgarh

The presence of neurotoxin cyclopiazonic acid in the viscera of elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh is linked to consuming Kodo millet, not poisoning, according to officials. The toxicity report showed no signs of common pesticides, and further investigation is underway to confirm all causes of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A neurotoxin called cyclopiazonic acid was identified in the viscera of ten deceased elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve. Forest officials clarified that this wasn't a case of poisoning.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest L Krishnamoorthy stated that the toxicity arose from consuming large amounts of Kodo millet. On October 29, four elephants were discovered dead, with the toll later rising to ten.

The toxicity report from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute indicated no presence of nitrates, metals, or pesticides. The exact toxicity level is still being determined. Officials await further reports to fully understand all death causes.

