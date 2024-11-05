Cyclopiazonic Acid Found, Elephants' Death Cause Unveiled in Bandhavgarh

A neurotoxin called cyclopiazonic acid was identified in the viscera of ten deceased elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve. Forest officials clarified that this wasn't a case of poisoning.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest L Krishnamoorthy stated that the toxicity arose from consuming large amounts of Kodo millet. On October 29, four elephants were discovered dead, with the toll later rising to ten.

The toxicity report from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute indicated no presence of nitrates, metals, or pesticides. The exact toxicity level is still being determined. Officials await further reports to fully understand all death causes.

