Madhya Pradesh's Elephant Protection Initiative: A Regional Effort

In response to the mysterious deaths of 10 elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has outlined a comprehensive strategy to bolster their protection.

The state's officials will undergo training in regions like Assam and Karnataka, known for their high elephant populations, to implement more effective conservation measures.

This decision follows findings that the elephants died due to neurotoxin cyclopiazonic acid toxicity from Kodo millet consumption, prompting suspension of two senior reserve officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)