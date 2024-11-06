Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Elephant Protection Initiative: A Regional Effort

To address the recent deaths of elephants in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced plans to send forest officials for training in other states. This initiative aims to enhance protection measures, after a probe revealed toxicity from Kodo millet, not poisoning, as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:19 IST
In response to the mysterious deaths of 10 elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has outlined a comprehensive strategy to bolster their protection.

The state's officials will undergo training in regions like Assam and Karnataka, known for their high elephant populations, to implement more effective conservation measures.

This decision follows findings that the elephants died due to neurotoxin cyclopiazonic acid toxicity from Kodo millet consumption, prompting suspension of two senior reserve officials.

