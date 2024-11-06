Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Elephants Electrocuted Spark Legal Action

The Chhattisgarh High Court has initiated a Public Interest Litigation following the electrocution of three elephants in Raigarh. The court has demanded responses from the energy department and power firm regarding this and other similar incidents. The court will revisit the issue on November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Elephants Electrocuted Spark Legal Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh High Court has launched a suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the deaths of three elephants by electrocution in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh. The action was triggered by the court's cognizance of newspaper reports stating that these unfortunate deaths were due to an 11KV live wire hanging dangerously low.

The court, led by Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Datta Guru, has asked for explanations from the energy department and the state's power distribution company, emphasizing the need for insulated cables and adherence to safety protocols. Additionally, activist Nitin Singhvi has filed for intervention through his lawyer Surya Kawalkar Dangi.

Advocate General Prafull Bharat conveyed that disciplinary actions have been taken against both the forest and electricity officials involved. The court, urging further measures, expects detailed affidavits from those parties by November 20, ensuring accountability in preventing future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024