Tragedy Strikes: Elephants Electrocuted Spark Legal Action

The Chhattisgarh High Court has launched a suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the deaths of three elephants by electrocution in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh. The action was triggered by the court's cognizance of newspaper reports stating that these unfortunate deaths were due to an 11KV live wire hanging dangerously low.

The court, led by Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Datta Guru, has asked for explanations from the energy department and the state's power distribution company, emphasizing the need for insulated cables and adherence to safety protocols. Additionally, activist Nitin Singhvi has filed for intervention through his lawyer Surya Kawalkar Dangi.

Advocate General Prafull Bharat conveyed that disciplinary actions have been taken against both the forest and electricity officials involved. The court, urging further measures, expects detailed affidavits from those parties by November 20, ensuring accountability in preventing future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)