Trump's Victory: A Setback for Global Climate Justice

Donald Trump's election as US President could undermine global climate justice efforts, experts warn. His plans to increase fossil fuel production and diminish climate commitments threaten international agreements. The Paris Agreement's future is uncertain, with concerns over possible US withdrawal, yet European leaders pledge resilience.

Updated: 06-11-2024 18:14 IST
Trump's Victory: A Setback for Global Climate Justice
  • India

Donald Trump's return to the US presidency poses a significant challenge to global climate justice, as experts warn his disregard for international agreements and commitment to fossil fuel production threaten to deepen the climate crisis.

Sunita Narain of the Centre for Science and Environment highlights the potential rollback of critical policies like the Inflation Reduction Act as a major setback. With Trump previously withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement, the future of global climate efforts hangs in the balance.

While European leaders like Laurence Tubiana express resilience in the face of US policy shifts, they emphasize the urgency for Europe to lead ambitious climate actions. The Paris Agreement's stability now relies on committed nations and private sectors developing decarbonization technologies.

