Delhi's Air Quality: A Persistent Crisis

Despite a marginal uptick, Delhi's air quality remained entrenched in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index was 352, down from 373 on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi ranked third for the worst air quality nationwide. Hanumangarh in Rajasthan topped the list with an AQI of 396, followed by Sri Ganganagar at 369. Several Delhi monitoring stations such as NSIT Dwarka and Jahangirpuri reported 'severe' AQI levels.

A blanket of toxic smog enveloped the city throughout the day, with mist expected overnight. Meanwhile, conditions were unseasonably warm, with a maximum temperature of 32.6°C and relative humidity at 67%. The weather office predicts morning fog until November 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)