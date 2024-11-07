Left Menu

Nightmare in Kyiv: Drone Attacks Wreak Havoc

Fragments from Russian drones injured at least two people and damaged multiple buildings in Kyiv overnight. Ten buildings were impacted, including a medical facility and a business center. The attack involved over 30 drones. Air raid sirens and threats of further drone presence continue to unsettle Kyiv's residents.

In a night of terror, Kyiv faced intensive drone attacks that left at least two people injured and caused damage to numerous structures, including a medical facility and a business center, according to city officials on Thursday.

Serhiy Popko, head of the city's military administration, reported that ten buildings were affected by drone debris, igniting a fire on the 33rd floor of a restaurant in Kyiv's upscale Pechersk district. Three additional residential buildings suffered damage in other areas.

Images released by city authorities depicted vehicles engulfed in flames, demolished garages, and shattered buildings. With over 30 drones downed in and around Kyiv, the specter of drone attacks remains a constant threat, as air raid sirens echoed through the capital yet again Thursday morning.

