Wildfire Chaos: Thousands Evacuate as Flames Rage Near Los Angeles

Over ten thousand people have been evacuated near Los Angeles due to a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds. The fire, which began in a hillside canyon, has burned thousands of acres and destroyed numerous structures. Schools are closed and power is being shut off in high-risk areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:02 IST
In a dramatic escalation of Southern California's wildfire crisis, over ten thousand residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes as fierce winds propel a massive fire toward communities northwest of Los Angeles. The blaze, fueled by tinder-dry vegetation and ferocious gusts, threatens homes and ranches, sparking widespread panic.

Camarillo neighborhoods faced immediate danger as embers carried nearly two miles from the fire front threatened to ignite their properties, according to Ventura County fire captain Tony McHale. The fire, described by McHale as akin to quenching a blowtorch with a squirt gun, has scorched over 14,500 acres since it ignited in a canyon.

California Governor Gavin Newsom warned of the potential destruction of 3,500 structures, prompting school closures across Ventura County. Meanwhile, Southern California Edison commenced power shutdowns in areas with high fire risk, underscoring the state's acute vulnerability this wildfire season.

