Winter Storm Chaos: New Mexico and Colorado Brace for Historic Snowfall

A massive winter storm swept through New Mexico and Colorado, causing widespread power outages and school closures. With snowfall reaching up to 4 feet in some areas, roads were impassable, and residents were advised to stay indoors. Crews worked tirelessly to restore power and clear major highways.

Updated: 08-11-2024 02:42 IST
A major winter storm left tens of thousands without power in New Mexico, as it made its way across the northern two-thirds of the state into Colorado. The storm brought heavy snow and strong winds, forcing schools and government offices to shut down.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico dispatched dozens of crews to tackle widespread outages reported overnight. Around 41,000 residents were still affected by the outages. Meanwhile, authorities kept major highways clear, but Interstate 25 near the Colorado border was closed due to hazardous conditions.

In Colorado, Interstate 70 was shut across the Eastern Plains, with forecasts predicting historic snowfalls up to 4 feet. The weather service warned of extensive disruptions as people in some regions experienced up to 14 inches of snow already, with more on the way.

