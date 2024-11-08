Left Menu

Inferno in Ventura: Southern California Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

A Southern California wildfire in Ventura County has obliterated 132 structures and continues to threaten thousands more, driven by notorious Santa Ana winds. With over 10,000 residents under evacuation orders, fire crews battle the blaze, highlighting the region's susceptibility to devastating wildfires.

Camarillo | Updated: 08-11-2024
  • United States

A devastating wildfire in Ventura County, Southern California, has destroyed 132 structures in under two days, fire officials reported on Thursday. As the blaze, dubbed the Mountain Fire, continues to spread over nearly 31 square miles, evacuation orders remain in place for around 10,000 residents.

Firefighters, aided by water-dropping helicopters, are focused on saving homes near Santa Paula, where the rugged terrain is proving challenging. The fire's intensity highlights the vulnerability of the area, with memories of previous significant wildfires like the Woolsey and Thomas Fires still fresh among residents.

Amidst the destruction, stories of resilience emerge. Kelly Barton witnessed her parents' home burn, yet precious items were salvaged. As officials warn of continued fire danger, the community braces for potential power outages and further evacuations, echoing past responses to California's fire-prone landscape.

