Left Menu

Floods Trigger Landmark Disaster Insurance Payout

In 2024, an unprecedented series of floods and landslides led to the first-ever multi-disaster insurance payout in the aid sector, as reported by the Red Cross. This highlighted the urgency for innovative financial solutions to address increasing relief demands caused by severe climate-related events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:52 IST
Floods Trigger Landmark Disaster Insurance Payout
Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods Image Credit:

In an unprecedented event in 2024, the world was ravaged by floods and landslides so severe that they triggered the first-ever multi-disaster insurance payout in the aid sector, a revelation the Red Cross shared with Reuters. This event underscored the pressing need for novel financial solutions to combat the escalating demands on relief efforts driven by climate-induced calamities.

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) pioneered this insurance initiative, partnering with broker Aon to create a policy that activates when disaster costs surpass a set threshold. This groundbreaking policy was prompted into action in September by the catastrophic Asian Typhoon Yagi, driving disaster expenditures beyond the 33 million Swiss franc mark, and leading to the release of over 7 million Swiss francs in aid.

These funds have been critical in assisting 1.5 million victims in some of the world's poorest areas, from flooded regions of Nigeria to those displaced by landslides in Nepal. Florent Del Pinto, head of the Disaster Response Emergency Fund, emphasized the significance of this financial buffer, asserting its role in addressing extraordinary needs amidst a backdrop of growing, unmet humanitarian requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024