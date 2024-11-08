Left Menu

Lahore Chokes Under Toxic Smog: An Unseen Emergency

Eastern Pakistan, particularly the Punjab province, faces a severe smog crisis, with schools and public venues closed to protect health. The Air Quality Index exceeded hazardous levels, prompting government action. Authorities urge residents to stay indoors, potentially affecting millions of students' education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The smog crisis in Punjab province of Pakistan has reached critical levels, with authorities forced to close public parks, zoos, museums, and playgrounds to prevent health risks to the population.

In Lahore, the smog reduced visibility dramatically, creating a shadowy haze across the city and leading the government to close schools and public venues. Government workers in 18 districts, including Lahore, are advised to work from home until November 17.

The air quality situation escalated to hazardous, with readings exceeding 600 on the Air Quality Index. Authorities are implementing strict measures like closing markets and wedding halls early to manage the emergency. Health concerns continue to mount, affecting the education of millions and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

