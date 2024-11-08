Transforming Coastal Futures: India's Plan for Climate-Resilient Fishing Villages

In a significant move to enhance the resilience of coastal communities, Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian announced the development of 100 climate-resilient coastal fishing villages across India. The initiative aims to strengthen the economic foundations of these villages, which are increasingly vulnerable to climate change.

Each village will receive an allocation of Rs 2 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to bolster essential fisheries infrastructure. The project, fully funded by the government, focuses on sustainable livelihoods for fishers through improvements in infrastructure and adoption of climate-smart practices like seaweed cultivation and green fuel projects.

During an awareness workshop on drone applications in the fisheries sector, Kurian highlighted the potential of drones in managing fisheries challenges, including aquaculture farm management and real-time monitoring of fish behavior using underwater drones. The Fisheries Department will equip one lakh marine vessels with transponders, facilitating real-time tracking and communication up to 200 nautical miles offshore, developed with ISRO's GSAT 6 Satellite technology.

