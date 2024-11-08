Delhi's Air Chokes as AQI Plummets to 'Very Poor'
Delhi's air quality remained dire with an AQI of 380, categorized as 'very poor'. Over 10 stations reported 'severe' air levels, and a thick mist smothered the city. The temperature hit a seasonal low, while humidity varied between 96% and 74%. Clearer skies are forecast for Saturday.
Delhi's air quality hit worrying levels on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a troubling 380, firmly placing it in the 'very poor' category. Over a dozen monitoring stations escalated the concern by reporting 'severe' air quality.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data indicated that the 24-hour average AQI remained troublingly high at 380. Of the 38 stations monitoring the city's air, 12 recorded emissions levels above 400, placing them in the 'severe' category, including prominent areas like Anand Vihar and Rohini.
The city was enveloped in a thick mist and smog throughout the day, signaling discomforting pollution levels. As temperatures dipped to an unusual low, humidity fluctuated significantly, according to meteorological reports. Clear skies are anticipated for Saturday, providing a much-needed reprieve.
