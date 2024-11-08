Left Menu

Tragedy at Sitapur Construction Site: Worker Loses Life

A worker lost his life in an accident at a construction site near Mishrikh Kotwali in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when a wooden frame collapsed, causing several workers to fall. Sushil Kumar died, while Manohar sustained serious injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:53 IST
A tragic accident at a construction site near Mishrikh Kotwali in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of a worker, police reported. The incident occurred when a wooden frame gave way, leading to the fall of several laborers from a four-story building.

Among the affected workers was Sushil Kumar, aged 30, who succumbed to his injuries. Another laborer, Manohar, aged 35, sustained severe injuries and was taken to the district hospital for further treatment, the police stated.

The Sitapur Police confirmed the accidental death in a social media post, adding that post-mortem proceedings are underway and further legal actions will be taken based on the filed complaints.

