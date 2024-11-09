Battle Against the Flames: Firefighters Gain Control Over LA Wildfire

Firefighters made significant progress in containing a wildfire near Los Angeles on Friday. The blaze annihilated 132 buildings and forced thousands to evacuate. Now, 14% contained, the efforts were helped by favorable winds from the Pacific.

Residents of 3,500 homes have begun to return, yet 2,000 homes remain under evacuation orders. The Ventura County Fire Chief expressed optimism despite the fire's impact on critical infrastructure.

Survivor Dennis Gottlieb recounted fleeing as embers rained down and temperatures soared. With the threat easing, a difficult recovery lies ahead. Climate variables continue to exacerbate wildfire risks in California.

(With inputs from agencies.)