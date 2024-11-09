Left Menu

Blaze at Bengaluru Wood Factory Controlled Swiftly

A fire broke out at a wood factory near Yadavanahalli in the early hours of Saturday. Alerted at 3.40 am, the fire department dispatched five tenders. No injuries were reported, and the fire was controlled by 5.30 am. The factory sustained significant material damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 09:54 IST
  • India

An early morning fire erupted at a wood factory near Yadavanahalli, located on the outskirts of the city, fire officials reported. The blaze was reported around 3.40 am on Saturday, prompting swift action from local authorities.

Five fire tenders were dispatched to the site along the bustling Bengaluru-Hosur stretch near Attibelle, where they worked diligently to control the inferno. Fortunately, no injuries were reported according to police sources.

A senior fire official stated that significant damage occurred as large stacks of plywood and other materials were consumed by flames. Fire crews managed to control the situation by 5.30 am, and a cooling operation was subsequently initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

