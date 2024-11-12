Delhi's Innovative Approach to Curb Winter Pollution

In a bid to combat winter pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai is distributing heaters to night-shift workers at the Delhi Secretariat. This initiative aims to deter workers from lighting bonfires, a major pollution source.

Addressing the media, Rai emphasized that Delhi's air quality has yet to reach 'severe' levels this season, a marked improvement over previous years. He credits the Winter Action Plan, reduced incidents of stubble burning, and favorable weather for this positive change.

The government urges Residents' Welfare Associations to provide heaters, preventing biomass burning. This effort extends to guards at government and private sectors, mitigating localized pollution spikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)