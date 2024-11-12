Left Menu

Delhi's Innovative Approach to Curb Winter Pollution

Environment Minister Gopal Rai is distributing heaters to night-shift workers in Delhi to prevent bonfires and improve air quality. The capital's air quality is better this year due to the Winter Action Plan, reduced stubble burning, and favorable weather. The initiative also encourages heater use by RWAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:48 IST
Delhi's Innovative Approach to Curb Winter Pollution
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat winter pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai is distributing heaters to night-shift workers at the Delhi Secretariat. This initiative aims to deter workers from lighting bonfires, a major pollution source.

Addressing the media, Rai emphasized that Delhi's air quality has yet to reach 'severe' levels this season, a marked improvement over previous years. He credits the Winter Action Plan, reduced incidents of stubble burning, and favorable weather for this positive change.

The government urges Residents' Welfare Associations to provide heaters, preventing biomass burning. This effort extends to guards at government and private sectors, mitigating localized pollution spikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024