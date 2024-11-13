Left Menu

Global Emissions Surge: The Race Against Climate Change in 2024

Global fossil fuel emissions are expected to reach 37.4 billion tonnes in 2024. Despite rises in India and China, global CO2 emissions continue to climb, driven primarily by fossil fuels. Yet, renewable energy growth and CO2 removal efforts offer hope amid the warming climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Global fossil fuel emissions are projected to rise significantly in 2024, reaching a worrying 37.4 billion tonnes, according to new research from the Global Carbon Project. The study suggests a global increase of 0.8 percent over 2023 levels, driven largely by growing emissions in India and minor increases in China.

Despite significant advancements in renewable energy and global pledges to reduce fossil fuel dependency, emissions from coal, oil, and gas remain a major concern. India, identified as a critical contributor due to its rapid economic growth, is projected to see a 4.6 percent rise in fossil fuel emissions. Meanwhile, China may experience a marginal increase of 0.2 percent.

While nations like the U.S. and EU anticipate slight declines in emissions, international aviation and shipping, along with land-use changes like deforestation, are forecasted to exacerbate the situation. Efforts like reforestation and new forestry projects only partially offset the rising emissions, highlighting the urgent need for global collaboration to attain climate goals.

