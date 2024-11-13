Cooperative Solutions for Pollution: Punjab's Call to Action

In a decisive call for cooperation over confrontation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged neighboring states to join forces in addressing the persistent pollution problem. He emphasized the importance of collaboration, dismissing the prevailing "blame game" as counterproductive.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has frequently been singled out for escalating air pollution levels in Delhi, particularly after the paddy harvest in the autumn months. This longstanding issue revolves around farmers burning crop residue to quickly prepare fields for the next planting, given the narrow timeframe for sowing wheat.

Mann called for a holistic approach to solve this regional issue, highlighting that Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana also face similar challenges. He advocated for crop diversification to encourage farmers to pivot from paddy to alternatives like maize, millet, and lentils, ensuring these crops provide equivalent financial yield.

