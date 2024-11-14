Left Menu

Revolutionary 'Morphing' Wheel Powers Mobility and Innovation

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials has developed a 'morphing' wheel, which can adapt its form to navigate obstacles like stairs. Intended applications include wheelchairs and unmanned vehicles, with potential use in industrial robots. The wheel's flexibility is inspired by the fluid dynamics of water droplets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 06:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The groundbreaking 'morphing' wheel, created by researchers at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM), promises to revolutionize mobility. Equipped with flexibility comparable to fluid dynamics, the wheel can overcome obstacles such as curbs and staircases.

Potentially applicable to wheelchairs and unmanned vehicles, the wheel could transform how goods are delivered and how mobility-assistive devices function. Researchers aim for these wheels to eventually enable robots to achieve speeds comparable to automobiles.

The innovative technology was a highlight in the journal Science Robotics in August, representing a leap forward in flexible wheel technology. It automatically adjusts stiffness via a sensor responsive to varied terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

