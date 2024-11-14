Revolutionary 'Morphing' Wheel Powers Mobility and Innovation

The groundbreaking 'morphing' wheel, created by researchers at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM), promises to revolutionize mobility. Equipped with flexibility comparable to fluid dynamics, the wheel can overcome obstacles such as curbs and staircases.

Potentially applicable to wheelchairs and unmanned vehicles, the wheel could transform how goods are delivered and how mobility-assistive devices function. Researchers aim for these wheels to eventually enable robots to achieve speeds comparable to automobiles.

The innovative technology was a highlight in the journal Science Robotics in August, representing a leap forward in flexible wheel technology. It automatically adjusts stiffness via a sensor responsive to varied terrains.

