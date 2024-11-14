Leveraging Short-Lived Climate Pollutants: India's Unseen Path to Stability

Experts at the COP29 climate summit in New Delhi have urged India to take strategic actions against short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) such as methane and black carbon. These pollutants significantly degrade air quality and contribute to global warming.

As New Delhi records alarmingly high pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index reaching 418, experts highlight the substantial impact of SLCPs on India's economy and environment. Addressing these could provide immediate relief from rising temperatures and support longer-term climate goals.

Advocating a cross-state 'air shed approach' for pollution control, experts also call for India to enhance its visibility at international forums to attract support for further SLCP mitigation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)