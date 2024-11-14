Left Menu

Leveraging Short-Lived Climate Pollutants: India's Unseen Path to Stability

Amid worsening pollution in New Delhi, experts at COP29 discuss India's potential in reducing short-lived climate pollutants like methane. By addressing SLCPs, India could experience immediate environmental and economic benefits, aiding both domestic and global food security while also serving as a model for innovative SLCP management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 14-11-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 09:51 IST
Leveraging Short-Lived Climate Pollutants: India's Unseen Path to Stability
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Experts at the COP29 climate summit in New Delhi have urged India to take strategic actions against short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) such as methane and black carbon. These pollutants significantly degrade air quality and contribute to global warming.

As New Delhi records alarmingly high pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index reaching 418, experts highlight the substantial impact of SLCPs on India's economy and environment. Addressing these could provide immediate relief from rising temperatures and support longer-term climate goals.

Advocating a cross-state 'air shed approach' for pollution control, experts also call for India to enhance its visibility at international forums to attract support for further SLCP mitigation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024