Delhi Wraps in Winter Blanket: City Shivers with Fog and Wind

Delhi experienced a chilly evening with breezy winds and thick fog, reducing visibility significantly. The capital recorded its second-lowest daytime temperature of the season. The India Meteorological Department reported this as the lowest recorded maximum temperature for this winter. A clear sky is expected on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:08 IST
Delhi shivered under a thick blanket of fog as cold winds swept through the city on Thursday evening. The visibility dropped significantly, with temperatures plunging to 29.4 degrees Celsius, marking the capital's second-lowest daytime temperature this season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that Wednesday's maximum temperature was just a notch above normal, recording the season's lowest daytime high at 27.8 degrees Celsius.

Ahead of the weekend, residents are anticipating clearer skies on Friday, as northwesterly winds, predicted to remain below 8 kmph in the morning, will potentially pick up speed, reaching up to 12 kmph by afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

