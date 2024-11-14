Delhi Wraps in Winter Blanket: City Shivers with Fog and Wind

Delhi shivered under a thick blanket of fog as cold winds swept through the city on Thursday evening. The visibility dropped significantly, with temperatures plunging to 29.4 degrees Celsius, marking the capital's second-lowest daytime temperature this season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that Wednesday's maximum temperature was just a notch above normal, recording the season's lowest daytime high at 27.8 degrees Celsius.

Ahead of the weekend, residents are anticipating clearer skies on Friday, as northwesterly winds, predicted to remain below 8 kmph in the morning, will potentially pick up speed, reaching up to 12 kmph by afternoon.

