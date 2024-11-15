Left Menu

Pentagon's UFO Report: Separating Fact from Fiction

The Pentagon's latest UFO report covers hundreds of new unidentified aerial phenomena but finds no extraterrestrial origins. It includes cases of misidentified everyday objects and inexplicable incidents like an airliner's near-miss. The report emphasizes national security concerns while dismissing alien theories, calling for government transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2024 02:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 02:36 IST
The Pentagon's latest report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as UFOs, reveals hundreds of intriguing cases but provides no evidence of extraterrestrial origins, according to government officials.

Among the numerous incidents examined, many were identified as balloons, birds, or satellites, though a few defy easy categorization. One notable event involved a near-miss between a commercial airliner and an unknown object off New York's coast.

The report emerges amid rising public interest and coincides with congressional calls for increased government transparency on UFO-related matters. Pentagon officials maintain that while the cases pose national security questions, they found no link to alien technology or foreign powers.

