Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Blaze Ravages Spanish Retirement Home

A devastating fire tore through a retirement home in the northern Spanish town of Villafranca del Ebro, claiming the lives of at least 10 elderly residents, according to local authorities.

The fire erupted in a room, as reported by Fernando Beltran, the top official in the region. Among the victims were elderly individuals residing in 'Jardines de Villafranca,' he explained.

The incident began around 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) and was managed by firefighters in approximately two hours, said a spokesperson for the regional government. Two people remain in critical condition, while several are being treated, primarily for smoke inhalation. Volga Ramirez, the town's mayor, noted that her husband assisted in evacuating residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)