Xi Jinping's Population Strategy: Boosting China's Birthrate Amid Aging Crisis
President Xi Jinping emphasizes enhancing China's fertility levels and population size to counterbalance the challenges of an aging population. He calls for improved legal and policy frameworks to support demographics. China's low birth rates are impacting the labor force and pension systems, urging the need for strategic population management.
President Xi Jinping has urged intensified efforts to maintain China's birthrate and control population size, amid the challenges posed by an aging demographic.
According to state news agency Xinhua, Xi stressed the necessity of refining legal systems related to population and reproduction to bolster China's demographic strength. This mandate follows last year's record low birthrate and India's rise as the world's most populous nation.
Coping with an aging population has strained China's pension system, prompting the need for enhanced fertility support policies and human resource development. Xi's strategy includes bridging the gap between population, economic development, and resource management, as authorities aim to foster a new cultural approach to marriage and childbearing.
