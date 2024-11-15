Philippines Prepares for Fierce Typhoon Man-yi Amid Storm Surge Warnings

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has issued urgent directives to prepare for Typhoon Man-yi, which poses a significant threat to the country's capital region. Authorities have been tasked with stocking up on essential supplies as the storm approaches, with meteorologists warning of possible storm surges reaching up to three meters.

President Marcos emphasized the importance of seeking refuge ahead of heavy rain forecasts in Metro Manila and eastern provinces over the weekend. Interior Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla highlighted the vulnerability of the National Capital Region, particularly due to its dense population and the risk of severe flooding.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Usagi has weakened after impacting northern towns, with no casualties reported so far. Authorities continue to assess damage and prepare evacuation plans as the region faces multiple tropical storms, emphasizing the growing frequency and intensity of such natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)