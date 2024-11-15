Left Menu

Methane Monitoring Yields Dismal Response Despite Large Emission Alerts

The U.N.'s monitoring for methane leaks from oil and gas infrastructure revealed 1,200 alerts. Yet, only 1% incited a meaningful response to address these emissions, according to a U.N. report. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, accounts for a third of global warming, with countries like Turkmenistan showing the most detected leaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:00 IST
Methane Monitoring Yields Dismal Response Despite Large Emission Alerts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite the significant threat posed by methane emissions, a U.N. initiative monitoring leaks from oil and gas infrastructure has seen minimal action. Out of 1,200 alerts issued, only 12 incited a substantive response to curb the leaks, a recent report from the U.N. International Methane Emissions Observatory reveals.

Officials, including Inger Andersen of the U.N. Environment Programme, emphasize the urgency of addressing these leaks, which significantly contribute to global warming. Methane is an especially potent greenhouse gas, with the power to warm the atmosphere 80 times more than carbon dioxide over 20 years.

Countries like Turkmenistan and the United States lead in detected incidents, as the global community struggles to meet pledged emission reduction targets. Meanwhile, developing nations and companies explore using satellite data to inform regulation and seek financial support to mitigate emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024