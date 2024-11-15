Methane Monitoring Yields Dismal Response Despite Large Emission Alerts

Despite the significant threat posed by methane emissions, a U.N. initiative monitoring leaks from oil and gas infrastructure has seen minimal action. Out of 1,200 alerts issued, only 12 incited a substantive response to curb the leaks, a recent report from the U.N. International Methane Emissions Observatory reveals.

Officials, including Inger Andersen of the U.N. Environment Programme, emphasize the urgency of addressing these leaks, which significantly contribute to global warming. Methane is an especially potent greenhouse gas, with the power to warm the atmosphere 80 times more than carbon dioxide over 20 years.

Countries like Turkmenistan and the United States lead in detected incidents, as the global community struggles to meet pledged emission reduction targets. Meanwhile, developing nations and companies explore using satellite data to inform regulation and seek financial support to mitigate emissions.

