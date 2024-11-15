Mild Tremor Shakes Patan, Gujarat

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the Patan district in north Gujarat late on Friday night, as reported by the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

Residents, alarmed by the seismic activity, hurried outdoors, yet fortunately, no casualties or property damage occurred, according to officials from the state control room in Gandhinagar.

The quake's epicenter was pinpointed 13 km south-southwest of Patan. Tremors, lasting two to three seconds, were also reported in nearby districts, including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Mehsana. The area has experienced nine significant quakes over the past 200 years, notably the severe 2001 Kutch earthquake, according to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)