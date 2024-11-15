Mild Tremor Shakes Patan, Gujarat

Left Menu

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Patan district, north Gujarat. Despite residents feeling the tremor and exiting their homes, no casualties or property damage were reported. The epicenter was 13 km south-southwest of Patan, with the quake felt for 2-3 seconds in nearby districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:21 IST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the Patan district in north Gujarat late on Friday night, as reported by the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

Residents, alarmed by the seismic activity, hurried outdoors, yet fortunately, no casualties or property damage occurred, according to officials from the state control room in Gandhinagar.

The quake's epicenter was pinpointed 13 km south-southwest of Patan. Tremors, lasting two to three seconds, were also reported in nearby districts, including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Mehsana. The area has experienced nine significant quakes over the past 200 years, notably the severe 2001 Kutch earthquake, according to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

