Left Menu

Canine Vaccinations to Protect Wildlife in Panna Tiger Reserve

Over 1,100 dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve buffer area are being vaccinated against the highly contagious canine distemper virus (CDV) as a preventive measure. The initiative, which began in November and ends in February, aims to prevent CDV and rabies transmission between domestic and wild animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:48 IST
Canine Vaccinations to Protect Wildlife in Panna Tiger Reserve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive health measure, more than 1,100 dogs in the buffer zone of Panna Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, are receiving vaccinations against the canine distemper virus (CDV). This step is aimed at safeguarding both domestic and wild animal populations, according to a senior reserve official.

CDV, a dangerous disease affecting dogs' respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems, can spread swiftly and has potentially fatal outcomes. The vaccination initiative is a response to blood samples showing the presence of CDV and rabies among local dogs, posing a risk of transmission to wildlife.

The campaign commenced in November and is scheduled for completion by February. Panna Reserve officials emphasize the importance of preventing incidents such as dog bites, which have previously led to virus transmission, including cases involving wildlife like tigers and leopards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024