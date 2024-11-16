Canine Vaccinations to Protect Wildlife in Panna Tiger Reserve

In a proactive health measure, more than 1,100 dogs in the buffer zone of Panna Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, are receiving vaccinations against the canine distemper virus (CDV). This step is aimed at safeguarding both domestic and wild animal populations, according to a senior reserve official.

CDV, a dangerous disease affecting dogs' respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems, can spread swiftly and has potentially fatal outcomes. The vaccination initiative is a response to blood samples showing the presence of CDV and rabies among local dogs, posing a risk of transmission to wildlife.

The campaign commenced in November and is scheduled for completion by February. Panna Reserve officials emphasize the importance of preventing incidents such as dog bites, which have previously led to virus transmission, including cases involving wildlife like tigers and leopards.

