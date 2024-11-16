Delhi's Battle Against Neighboring Diesel Buses Amid Pollution Crisis

Environment Minister Gopal Rai has accused neighboring BJP-led states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh of exacerbating Delhi's pollution problem. The accusation stems from these states allegedly sending BS IV diesel buses to the capital, despite a standing ban.

The Delhi government, under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III, has restricted the entry of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles. During a recent inspection at the Kashmiri Gate inter-state bus terminal, Rai identified the arrival of banned diesel buses from several adjoining states, highlighting a significant breach of the guidelines designed to mitigate pollution levels.

To counter the violations, Rai announced the mobilization of 84 enforcement teams along with 280 Traffic Police teams. Their mission is to ensure compliance with the guidelines, with fines of Rs 20,000 imposed for breaches. Only electric, CNG, and BS-VI diesel buses from the NCR are currently permitted entry into Delhi's interstate terminals.

