Tragedy Strikes Gaza Refugee Camp Amid Ongoing Conflict

An Israeli strike on a school in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp resulted in 10 Palestinian deaths and at least 20 injuries. Rescue efforts are still underway. Meanwhile, ongoing rocket launches from Gaza into Israel persist, highlighting the continued conflict and substantial casualty tolls on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating Israeli strike claimed the lives of 10 Palestinians and wounded at least 20 more at a Gaza City refugee camp on Saturday as the conflict intensifies.

The attack struck the U.N.-run Abu Assi school in the Shati refugee camp, a facility currently housing displaced families. Health officials suspect that more victims could be trapped under rubble, while rescue operations continue despite the dire circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military noted that two rockets launched from the northern Gaza Strip had been intercepted, underscoring the persistent capabilities of Palestinian militant factions to target Israel even as the conflict extends into its 14th month. Palestinian health authorities confirmed the deaths of 30 more individuals on Saturday, contributing to a staggering death toll since hostilities flared on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

