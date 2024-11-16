Tragedy Strikes Gaza Refugee Camp Amid Ongoing Conflict

A devastating Israeli strike claimed the lives of 10 Palestinians and wounded at least 20 more at a Gaza City refugee camp on Saturday as the conflict intensifies.

The attack struck the U.N.-run Abu Assi school in the Shati refugee camp, a facility currently housing displaced families. Health officials suspect that more victims could be trapped under rubble, while rescue operations continue despite the dire circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military noted that two rockets launched from the northern Gaza Strip had been intercepted, underscoring the persistent capabilities of Palestinian militant factions to target Israel even as the conflict extends into its 14th month. Palestinian health authorities confirmed the deaths of 30 more individuals on Saturday, contributing to a staggering death toll since hostilities flared on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)