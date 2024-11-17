Ukraine Under Siege: New Wave of Missile Attacks

Explosions rocked Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other major cities on Sunday morning as Russia launched an expansive missile offensive. In response, Poland scrambled its air force, amid reports of the attack unfolding across the Ukrainian and Polish airspace.

NATO ally Poland confirmed its forces were on high alert, utilizing all available resources, including airborne fighter pairs and robust ground-based air defense systems. This escalation follows numerous recent overnight drone strikes on Kyiv.

The missile barrage led to power outages in several regions, including Kyiv. As winter approaches, concerns are rising about the risk of further power grid disruptions and blackouts, resulting in urgent calls for residents to seek shelter from the frequent attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)