Left Menu

Ukraine Under Siege: New Wave of Missile Attacks

An extensive missile attack, launched by Russia, struck Ukraine over the weekend, impacting cities including Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia. In response, Poland activated its air force. The attacks led to power cuts in regions such as Kyiv, with emergency services deployed due to the destruction caused, including a building fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 11:09 IST
Ukraine Under Siege: New Wave of Missile Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Explosions rocked Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other major cities on Sunday morning as Russia launched an expansive missile offensive. In response, Poland scrambled its air force, amid reports of the attack unfolding across the Ukrainian and Polish airspace.

NATO ally Poland confirmed its forces were on high alert, utilizing all available resources, including airborne fighter pairs and robust ground-based air defense systems. This escalation follows numerous recent overnight drone strikes on Kyiv.

The missile barrage led to power outages in several regions, including Kyiv. As winter approaches, concerns are rising about the risk of further power grid disruptions and blackouts, resulting in urgent calls for residents to seek shelter from the frequent attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024