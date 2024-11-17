Ukraine Under Siege: New Wave of Missile Attacks
An extensive missile attack, launched by Russia, struck Ukraine over the weekend, impacting cities including Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia. In response, Poland activated its air force. The attacks led to power cuts in regions such as Kyiv, with emergency services deployed due to the destruction caused, including a building fire.
Explosions rocked Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other major cities on Sunday morning as Russia launched an expansive missile offensive. In response, Poland scrambled its air force, amid reports of the attack unfolding across the Ukrainian and Polish airspace.
NATO ally Poland confirmed its forces were on high alert, utilizing all available resources, including airborne fighter pairs and robust ground-based air defense systems. This escalation follows numerous recent overnight drone strikes on Kyiv.
The missile barrage led to power outages in several regions, including Kyiv. As winter approaches, concerns are rising about the risk of further power grid disruptions and blackouts, resulting in urgent calls for residents to seek shelter from the frequent attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
