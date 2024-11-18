Delhi Chokes on Toxic Air as AQI Hits New High
Delhi's air quality plunged to a 'severe plus' level as AQI soared to 484. Measures like truck bans and halted construction projects triggered. Visibility dropped sharply amid dense smog, and implementation of GRAP Stage-IV restrictions began. Schools moved to virtual, with foggy conditions persisting.
Delhi's air quality dramatically worsened, reaching the 'severe plus' category with an AQI of 484, prompting urgent intervention measures. The city issued a ban on truck entries and suspended construction at public projects to combat pollution.
The heavy smog resulted in visibility plummeting noticeably in the morning, with Safdarjung airport reporting visibility down to 150 metres. The drastic increase in AQI led to the activation of Stage-IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR.
Officials mandated remote work arrangements for government offices at 50%, with the rest telecommuting. Schools shifted to online classes, except for students in grades 10 and 12. These steps come as Delhi battles hazardous pollution levels exacerbated by adverse weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
