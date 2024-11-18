Typhoon Man-yi: Devastation in the Philippines

Typhoon Man-yi wreaked havoc across the northern Philippines over the weekend, leaving destruction in its wake. The catastrophic storm, one of the strongest to hit the region within a month, triggered widespread displacement, damaged infrastructure, and rendered entire towns powerless.

Local officials reported that the typhoon, with winds reaching 195 kilometers per hour, had already claimed several lives and swept away entire families in northern Nueva Ecija province. Search operations are ongoing, as authorities grapple with the aftermath of this and five other recent storms.

The successive calamities have left over 160 people dead and affected millions. The disaster's impact on infrastructure and agriculture may force the Philippines to import more essential goods, underscoring the urgent need for international aid and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)